By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s summer time, which means holidays from school and also time for parents to get creative about keeping their children busy. To channelise the energy of these little ones, Ranga Shankara is coming up with ‘Summer Express’ for children. What makes these workshops special is that this fest is back after a hiatus of two years.

From exploring rhythm, dance and folk music to knowing about ‘Good Old Bangalore’, the workshop is about tickling the creative side of your children’s brain. “What every parent makes possible for his/her child in their spare time or holidays is very important. Constructive, creative, play....These are three important tools we need to equip youngsters with. The same tools become comfort blankets when needed or even weapons against injustice,” explains Arundhati Nag, founder and managing trustee of Ranga Shankara.

Children are going to be exposed to not just different aspects of theatre but also different forms of theatre. For example, object theatre. Theatre artiste Sannidhi Surop, who is conducting a workshop on this form of theatre, explains this as the ‘cousin of puppet theatre’. “It is about using objects to convey thoughts and ideas. It’s how we associate ourselves to the things around us,” says Surop, adding that her workshop will be filled with such information.

Surop is planning to let the children tell stories, which could be something they have already heard or created on the spur of the moment.

Having worked with children extensively, Surop finds it a lot more fun exploring the creative minds of creative youngsters. “I have done a lot of online theatre during the pandemic and it is quite exhausting. It is very different in person, when you have their full attention. Here they could speak to other children and collaborate and learn directly,” says Surop, adding that she is excited and looking forward to meeting the children in person.