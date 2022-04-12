STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fun fest 

To make up for the two years of spending summers indoors, Ranga Shankara is coming up with ‘Summer Express’,  in-person theatre workshops for children this April and May

Published: 12th April 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

film shooting movie shooting cameraman

Image of movie shooting used for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s summer time, which means holidays from school and also time for parents to get creative about keeping their children busy. To channelise the energy of these little ones, Ranga Shankara is coming up with ‘Summer Express’ for children. What makes these workshops special is that this fest is back after a hiatus of two years. 

From exploring rhythm, dance and folk music to knowing about ‘Good Old Bangalore’, the workshop is about tickling the creative side of your children’s brain. “What every parent makes possible for his/her child in their spare time or holidays is very important. Constructive, creative, play....These are three important tools we need to equip youngsters with. The same tools become comfort blankets when needed or even weapons against injustice,” explains Arundhati Nag, founder and managing trustee of Ranga Shankara.

Children are going to be exposed to not just different aspects of theatre but also different forms of theatre. For example, object theatre. Theatre artiste Sannidhi Surop, who is conducting a workshop on this form of theatre, explains this as the ‘cousin of puppet theatre’. “It is about using objects to convey thoughts and ideas. It’s how we associate ourselves to the things around us,” says Surop, adding that her workshop will be filled with such information. 

Surop is planning to let the children tell stories, which could be something they have already heard or created on the spur of the moment.

Having worked with children extensively, Surop finds it a lot more fun exploring the creative minds of creative youngsters. “I have done a lot of online theatre during the pandemic and it is quite exhausting. It is very different in person, when you have their full attention. Here they could speak to other children and collaborate and learn directly,” says Surop, adding that she is excited and looking forward to meeting the children in person. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp