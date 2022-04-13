Course of action 

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the clock strikes 3:30am, B J Vikram, a resident of Hanumanthnagar drives down to Kanteerava Stadium and runs for two hours around the 10-km marathon circuit. He has been waiting to participate in one of the most anticipated world majors, the Boston Marathon since 2017. And it appears that he has finally made his breakthrough this year.

The 126th edition of the Boston Marathon edition will be held on April 18 with runners from across the world hitting the course. With the pandemic playing spoilsport and travel bans reducing scope of participation, runners from Bengaluru are set to attempt their personal best at the annual marathon this time.

Vikram, who is a national-level skater, has qualified for four marathons in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru since 2019. Although the pandemic dashed all his hopes, he went on to participate in virtual marathons when travel restrictions were imposed. “I have qualified four times in major marathons but could not make it to Boston due to Covid-19. So this year is a dream come true. Irrespective of the weather conditions, I am going to give it my best. I run 85-90 km a week for two hours early in the morning. For the past few weeks I have been consuming beetroot juice which ensures oxygen supply and gives endurance,” says the 34-year-old.

For someone who claims to be a ‘working runner’, the Boston Marathon could be an uphill task. But that is not stopping Dilip Kumar (39), an entrepreneur, from participating. “I am anxious about the event because I’m not a pro. Moreover, the climatic conditions in Boston are harsh and unpredictable. The inclines might be a difficult pursuit in Boston, but I am practising to my fullest potential with the limited resources I have,” says Kumar.

Sayed Atif, who was supposed to participate in the 2020 Boston Marathon which did not happen thanks to the pandemic. After a two-year wait, the excitement in his voice is palpable. “For an amateur runner, the Boston Marathon is equal to the Olympics. Qualifying and participating in the event in itself is very rewarding. To acclimatise myself to the Boston terrain, I am running at the foothills of Nandi Hills which is preparing me for the incline,” says Atif.

Although some qualified for the Boston Marathon, they refrained from participating due to the uncertain health crisis. Anubhav Karmakar, who was supposed to participate in his second event, refrained from doing so, due to the insufficient training due to the pandemic. Similarly, Shruthi Jain, a yoga teacher, who qualified for the Berlin Marathon last year, clocking three hours and 27 minutes, says, “When the registration for the Boston Marathon started, we were just entering the Omicron stage. The uncertainty about the health crisis was at its peak during the registration process and that is when I decided to pull back,” says Jain, who hopes to participate in the future editions.