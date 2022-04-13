STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Course of action 

Bengaluru runners are lacing up for the much-anticipated Boston Marathon on April 18, ahead of which they run CE through their training and preparations

Published: 13th April 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

B J Vikram

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the clock strikes 3:30am, B J Vikram, a resident of Hanumanthnagar drives down to Kanteerava Stadium and runs for two hours around the 10-km marathon circuit. He has been waiting to participate in one of the most anticipated world majors, the Boston Marathon since 2017. And it appears that he has finally made his breakthrough this year.

The 126th edition of the Boston Marathon edition will be held on April 18 with runners from across the world hitting the course. With the pandemic playing spoilsport and travel bans reducing scope of participation, runners from Bengaluru are set to attempt their personal best at the annual marathon this time.

Vikram, who is a national-level skater, has qualified for four marathons in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru since 2019. Although the pandemic dashed all his hopes, he went on to participate in virtual marathons when travel restrictions were imposed. “I have qualified four times in major marathons but could not make it to Boston due to Covid-19. So this year is a dream come true. Irrespective of the weather conditions, I am going to give it my best. I run 85-90 km a week for two hours early in the morning. For the past few weeks I have been consuming beetroot juice which ensures oxygen supply and gives endurance,” says the 34-year-old.

For someone who claims to be a ‘working runner’, the Boston Marathon could be an uphill task. But that is not stopping Dilip Kumar (39), an entrepreneur, from participating. “I am anxious about the event because I’m not a pro. Moreover, the climatic conditions in Boston are harsh and unpredictable. The inclines might be a difficult pursuit in Boston, but I am practising to my fullest potential with the limited resources I have,” says Kumar.

Sayed Atif, who was supposed to participate in the 2020 Boston Marathon which did not happen thanks to the pandemic. After a two-year wait, the excitement in his voice is palpable. “For an amateur runner, the Boston Marathon is equal to the Olympics. Qualifying and participating in the event in itself is very rewarding. To acclimatise myself to the Boston terrain, I am running at the foothills of Nandi Hills which is preparing me for the incline,” says Atif.

Although some qualified for the Boston Marathon, they refrained from participating due to the uncertain health crisis. Anubhav Karmakar, who was supposed to participate in his second event, refrained from doing so, due to the insufficient training due to the pandemic. Similarly, Shruthi Jain, a yoga teacher, who qualified for the Berlin Marathon last year, clocking three hours and 27 minutes, says, “When the registration for the Boston Marathon started, we were just entering the Omicron stage. The uncertainty about the health crisis was at its peak during the registration process and that is when I decided to pull back,” says Jain, who hopes to participate in the future editions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp