Rs 5 lakh jewellery disappears ahead of wedding, bride suspects beauticians

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barely a few minutes before the nuptials, crafty wedding guests or helpers reportedly crept into the bride’s room and stole her gold ornaments. The bride, M Poornima, a 27-year-old private firm employee, had stepped out of the room for the mangalasutra dharane, at the Mahalakshmi Mantapa in the Art of Living premises on Kanakapura Road.

The needle of suspicion pointed towards the make-up artists who were inside the bride’s room, but had reportedly left when Poornima went out for the ritual. Poornima returned to her room to wear the ornaments, but found them missing. The accused had made away with ornaments, weighing 102 grams and worth around Rs 5 lakh. Poornima, a resident of Ranganatha Layout on Kanakapura Road, said the ornaments were gifted to her by her husband, Vinod Kumar.

The make-up artists, who were summoned by police after a complaint was registered on Sunday, claimed innocence. Police are in the process of obtaining details of the other invitees. “The complainant suspects the involvement of the make-up artists whose services she had taken for the bridal make-up. She has stated that the artists were in the room when she stepped out for the rituals.

After she returned to the room, she claims that she did not see them. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the Art of Living staff. The ashram’s security personnel have checked the guests and the ornaments were not found with any of them. Since the make-up artists had already left, they were not checked,” said an officer, based on the statements of the newly married woman.

“The make-up artists were called for questioning and have claimed innocence. The case is still under investigation and the gold ornaments are yet to be recovered,” the officer added.