Accenture, IISc to conduct R&D on AI

Accenture and IISc will jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership in next-generation computing that enables edge artificial intelligence.

Published: 14th April 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accenture and IISc will jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership in next-generation computing that enables edge artificial intelligence. The two will collaborate on R&D in cloud continuum and neuromorphic computing at its newly established Accenture Centre for Advanced Computing.

While the cloud continuum encompasses several forms of ownership and location (from public to private to hybrid to co-location to multi-cloud and edge), all of which are dynamically enabled by next-generation connectivity such as 5G and software-defined networks. Neuromorphic computing is a method of computer engineering in which elements of a computer are modelled after systems in the human brain and nervous system. 

Explaining the need for such a collaboration, Mahesh Zurale, Senior Managing Director, Lead—Advanced Technology Centres in India, Accenture said, “Today’s AI systems can interpret spoken commands, recognise objects and gestures, navigate, plan and make decisions, which are driving demand for even more powerful AI-driven experiences. The next wave of smart products and environments will require more advanced computing technologies,”

