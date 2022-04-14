April showers cool down heated Bengaluru

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a cheerful surprise on Wednesday afternoon -- gusty winds and rain buffeted Bengaluru, turning it back into AC City for a brief spell. The sticky summer heat was replaced with cool zephyrs, as 12.1 mm of rain descended on the city around 3.30pm.

According to statistics provided by the India Meteorological Department, Kengeri, Hampinagar, Nagapura, Gollahalli and Dasarahalli received 30.5mm rain, as of 6:30 Wednesday evening. Hemmigepura in RR Nagar seemed to have taken the brunt of the rain spell, with 37mm recorded in the area, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus was also hit with 27.5mm of rain, cooling down the weather considerably.

But the rain brought with it a number of problems, especially that of falling trees and roads turning into rivers. BBMP recorded a total of 12 tree-related accidents on Wednesday, including one near its own headquarters.

Photo | Shriram BN

To prepare for the upcoming monsoon and more accidents, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta ordered an emergency meeting on Wednesday. He said that all accidents must be resolved as soon as complaints are received, or strict action will be taken against the officials.

“No citizen should face problems. BBMP teams should immediately reach places where trees or branches have fallen, or wherever rainwater gets blocked. They should immediately resolve the issues and facilitate smooth traffic,” he said on Wednesday, during the virtual emergency meeting. He also said that preventative measures must be taken by officials in coordination with various departments to identify and avoid water blockages, especially in areas close to rajakaluves.