BDA demolishes, takes control of assets worth Rs 75 crore

After a lull, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday restarted the process of demolishing encroachments that had come up on its properties across the city.

Published: 14th April 2022 07:23 AM

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

A total of 1.45 acres, valued at Rs 75 crore, was recovered from Devarachikkanahalli, which comes under BTM Layout 4th Stage.  The demolition drive began at 9am and continued up to 5pm. The BDA Task Force and Hulimavu police were involved in the operations.

 According to an official release, 23 guntas of space allotted for a school, and 36.5 guntas of land meant for a BMTC bus depot, had been encroached, and squatters had built temporary sheds and carried on businesses. They were demolished and the assets confiscated, it said. “At least 10 temporary sheds and shop blocks were cleared using six JCBs,” it said.

The total value of both these properties is estimated to be around Rs 75 crore. BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath said, “The operation will continue. We have identified thousands of crores of assets belonging to the BDA and will reclaim them.”

