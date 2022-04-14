BDA may pledge sites to banks to raise funds

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court that it would pledge a chunk of its corner sites with any bank in India to pull itself out of the red and mobilise funds for the upcoming Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout. BDA has not yet handed over any site to the bank, but it would take that route when faced with resource crunch during the development of the layout, sources said.

TNIE has access to a copy of the affidavit BDA filed before the apex court on January 11, 2022. This is the first time since its inception that BDA is resorting to a securitisation method to raise funds, the source said. "A corner site can only be auctioned and never sold. But if the same is mortgaged to a bank as security, BDA would get a handsome sum of say up to 70% of site value from the bank, and it could be used for development activity. Five years down the line, the site's value would have soared and it could be auctioned. This would help BDA repay the debt to the bank with the bonus of all the infrastructure work completed," he added.

BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said that at present, the authority is not facing any fund crunch to take up works at Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. "Whenever the need arises, we will think of approaching the bank," he said. Another senior official said that BDA has over Rs 1,000 crore in cash after selling its corner sites in various rounds of auction. The money will be utilised to take up initial works at the layout.

This will be BDA's second biggest layout with nearly 24,000 sites spread across 3,456 acres.