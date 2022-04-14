Ex-serviceman found murdered in Bengaluru home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An ex-serviceman was found brutally murdered in his house in Domlur Layout in Halasuru police station limits. The police have identified the deceased man as Jude Theddeus alias Suresh, a retired Naik from the Indian Army. He was a divorcee living alone. His aged mother passed away around three years ago.

He had appointed a nurse to take care of his mother. The nurse reportedly continued to stay in the house even after the demise of Jude’s mother. It is said she went to her native place around 25 days ago.It is suspected that the culprit may have gained entry into the house through the back door.

Jude’s body was found with his head having been smashed with a hammer. Police are investigating if there was any property dispute between the deceased and his family members. The house in which the victim stayed was reportedly owned by his mother. “The incident came to light at around 1.30 pm. There is a deep wound on his head. We are waiting for the post-mortem report for more information,” said A Subramanyeswara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (East).

Halasuru police have registered a case of murder under IPC section 302 and an further investigations are on.