Flavours of new year

Celebrations are underway in the city as we ring in the New Year with Vishu, Baisakhi, Nobo Borsho and Puthandu.

Published: 14th April 2022 07:11 AM

By Express News Service

Celebrations are underway in the city as we ring in the New Year with Vishu, Baisakhi, Nobo Borsho and Puthandu. Looking for places where you can order meals to celebrate the occasions? Here are CE’s picks 

Gourmet style 
Chefs-a-Porter is putting together a Gourmet In A Box Vishu sadya by chef Abhilash Chalil. There are both vegetarian and non-vegetarian boxes you can choose from. The vegetarian meal is priced at Rs 1,200, while the non-veg is Rs 1,500; both serve a meal for two.
Details: chefsaporter.com

Meal box
If you want to dine-in or order a sadya box, Salt Mango Tree restaurant in Indiranagar has it all ready. Available only for lunch and valid till April 17, the dine-in charges are Rs 799 ++ and Rs 849 ++ for the sadya box which has to be pre-booked.
Details: 96863 65602

New beginnings
With a whole lot of dishes like murshidabadi murgi bhaja, shukto, cholar dal, bhakar thala, railway mutton curry, kaju kismi pulao and rosogolla, among others, Oh! Calcutta is celebrating Nobo Borsho in a grand way. Available for lunch and dinner, the offering is priced at Rs 1,600 and is served between April 15-17. 
Details: 93795 44302

Premium flavours 
Offered by Brunch n Bite, the Bengali Food Festival will see traditional cuisines from West Bengal. To taste the culinary art of Bengal, you can either opt for the a la carte menu or the thali. The veg thali is priced at Rs 250, paneer, chicken and fish thali at Rs 300, and the mutton thali at Rs 350.
Details: 81470 22847

Home sweet home 
Bringing in a touch of flavour from home chefs is Conosh, who have both Baisakhi and Vishu sadya specials. Baisakhi special has items like dahi kebab, achari chole, tandoori kulcha, dry fruit lassi for Rs 399. It is available on April 14. Vishu sadya, is available from April 14 to 16. It’s priced at Rs 639. However, non-vegetarian items cost extra.
Details: conosh.com

Flavours unlimited 
The Paul Bangalore is celebrating Kani Kaanum Neram with Vishu sadya on April 15, 12 pm to 4 pm. With all the items available to ring in the harvest festival, the sadya is priced at Rs 1,399 per person. Details: 080-4047 7777

