STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No Karnataka HC relief to ISIS accused Manna

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by an accused who had radicalised and motivated gullible Muslim youth to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Published: 14th April 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by an accused who had radicalised and motivated gullible Muslim youth to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The accused, Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna (31) from Tilak Nagar in the city, filed the petition, questioning the order dated February 14, 2022 passed by the National Investigation Agency Special Court extending his judicial custody.

He also sought a direction for bail. Justice M Nagaprasanna rejected the petition and confirmed the order passed by the special court. Manna is also facing the allegation that he travelled to raise funds and facilitated the travel of ISIS recruits to Syria. He was produced before the court on November 18, 2021 and was remanded in judicial custody for 30 days which was extended periodically.

He is the accused No.2. He claimed that he was working and staying with his family in Saudi Arabia.He was arrested in Saudi on October 5, 2020, 13 months prior to his deportation. On arrival in Kochi, he was arrested and later brought to Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court ISIS
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp