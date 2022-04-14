No Karnataka HC relief to ISIS accused Manna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by an accused who had radicalised and motivated gullible Muslim youth to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The accused, Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna (31) from Tilak Nagar in the city, filed the petition, questioning the order dated February 14, 2022 passed by the National Investigation Agency Special Court extending his judicial custody.

He also sought a direction for bail. Justice M Nagaprasanna rejected the petition and confirmed the order passed by the special court. Manna is also facing the allegation that he travelled to raise funds and facilitated the travel of ISIS recruits to Syria. He was produced before the court on November 18, 2021 and was remanded in judicial custody for 30 days which was extended periodically.

He is the accused No.2. He claimed that he was working and staying with his family in Saudi Arabia.He was arrested in Saudi on October 5, 2020, 13 months prior to his deportation. On arrival in Kochi, he was arrested and later brought to Bengaluru.