Vijayapura lecturer accuses KPSC driver of taking Rs 25 lakh for job

Hondappanavar contacted Bellad and told him the selection process was on and demanded Rs 50 lakh to get him the job.

Published: 14th April 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old lecturer from Vijayapura, who was aspiring to become a government employee, was allegedly cheated of Rs 25 lakh by a driver working with the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Nagappa Rudrappa Bellad filed a complaint with Vidhana Soudha police against Erappa Hondappanavar, stating that he had met the latter at the KPSC office in 2014, when he had taken his wife for an interview. In 2016, he had applied for a Group C post and written the exam, and also informed Hondappanavar. The list of selected candidates was released in 2018, but Bellad was not selected.

“The complainant discussed it with Hondappanavar, who told him that an additional list would be released, and he will try to help him get selected. Hondappanavar contacted Bellad and told him the selection process was on and demanded Rs 50 lakh to get him the job. When Bellad told him he didn’t have so much money, Hondappanavar assured him he would get a sub-registrar’s post and asked him to pay Rs 25 lakh in instalments. Trusting him, Bellad mortgaged his ancestral property and paid Rs 18 lakh in cash, and transferred Rs 7 lakh to the bank account of Hondappanavar’s son, between June 2018 and December 2019,” police said.

While no additional list of selected candidates was announced, lenders started forcing Bellad to return the money. When he asked Hondappanavar to return the money, he gave lame reasons and started avoiding him. Bellad also went to KPSC to meet him, but Hondappanavar threatened him with dire consequences if he came to the office. So he lodged a complaint based on which Hondappanavar is booked for cheating, police added.

