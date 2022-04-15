11-year-old gets entangled in swing wire, dies

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 11-year-old girl asphyxiated to death after getting caught in the plastic wire of a swing at her home at Kenchanahalli on Magadi Road on Monday. The girl, Bhavana Dikshith, was playing on the first floor of the duplex house, while her parents were on the ground floor. When there was no sound from the first floor for a while, the parents went up to check and found their daughter entangled in the wire. They pulled her out and rushed her to the government hospital in Magadi, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

After registering a medico-legal case, the doctors informed the police. The Kudur police went to the hospital and recorded the statements of her father KS Ravi Kumar Dikshith (45), who is a priest.

“A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered. We are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the death and time. As per her father’s statement, Bhavana died getting entangled herself in the plastic wire of the swing,” said an officer.

The girl’s death stresses the dangers posed by plastic wires and ropes used as swings by children. Dev Balaji Setty, Founder and Director, Nature Admire Treks, told TNIE that children should not be left alone while they play on the swing. “The swing should be tied at least two or three feet above the ground. Children should be advised to sit and play on the swing and not stand.”

He said the quality of the swing should always be checked and it is advisable for children to play on metal swings. “Plastic swings are life threatening. If children stand and swing, they will go off balance and are likely to get entangled.”