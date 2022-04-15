Adopt villages to make them litigation-free, says Gujarat CJ

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court Justice Aravind Kumar on Thursday suggested that the Legal Services Authorities (LSA) adopt villages to make them litigation-free with assistance of the Legal Services Clinics in law colleges and National Service Scheme (NSS) units.

This was among several suggestions he made at the inaugural function of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, held at Karnataka Judicial Academy in Bengaluru. Sharing his views as future plans which can receive the attention of all stakeholders, Justice Aravind Kumar said introduction of e-office at all levels, conducting e-Lok Adalat frequently, free 24x7 virtual assistance etc should be the focus areas of LSAs at the state, district and taluk levels.

He said future plans of LSAs should also be on creating free legal awareness on programmes of National Legal Services Authorities. He also suggested that the LSAs formulate standard operating procedures to open legal aid clinics in all law colleges to strengthen legal services by encouraging a service motto in young minds.

Stating that free legal aid is necessary to access justice to those who cannot afford it, he said LSAs at the state, district and taluk level have to grow, spread and extend the activity to all the needy. To achieve this, all stakeholders -- Advocates’ Association, NGOs and government -- should join hands, he urged.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Ravi Malimath said providing legal aid is an uphill task, and identifying the needy who are entitled to legal aid is a challenge.

Therefore, LSAs may encounter various challenges. “Madhya Pradesh has a large tribal populations with their own local laws which conflict with the statutory laws. The LSAs and advocates must refrain from disrespecting their personal laws,” he said.

NALSA IN DISCUSSION WITH BCI OVER FREE LEGAL AID

BENGALURU: The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is in discussions with Bar Council of India to set up internship for law students along with Legal Services Authorities (LSAs) to serve rural and semi rural areas, like the prevailing compulsory rural service for doctors. The aim of this endeavour is to bring free legal aid to below poverty line litigants. Delivering the inaugural address at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (IKSLSA) on Thursday, Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman, NALSA, Uday Umesh Lalit, said NALSA will focus on involving students, pro-bono (without charge) lawyers, jail and juvenile homes reforms in the next five years. He urged legal service operators to build a sense of confidence among litigants to approach for free legal services by the LSAs. He said this was to bridge the gap between the total number of criminal cases filed and below poverty line litigants.