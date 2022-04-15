Ex-corporator’s ‘missing’ husband traced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lohith, the husband of a former corporator who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Nandagudi near Hoskote on the outskirts of the city on March 29, was traced in Varanasi on Wednesday. Police said he decided to go underground as he had huge debts and lenders were forcing him to return the money.

Lohith is the husband of the former JDS corporator of Binnypet BBMP ward Aishwaraya Nagaraj. He had visited his farm in Nandagudi, from where he went missing on March 29. The police had found his car abandoned on the highway between Nandagudi and Hoskote and the vehicle reportedly had bloodstains on its seats, leading the police to suspect that Lohith may have been kidnapped. “Police teams intensified the search but he never contacted his wife or family members.

However, he was in touch with his friends over phone. We gathered information regarding his whereabouts. A police team was sent to Varanasi and he was traced there on Wednesday,” a police officer said. “He revealed that he had borrowed huge loans but was unable to repay them. As there was pressure to return the money, he decided to go underground. Hence, he spilt some blood on the car seat and fled from Bengaluru. ”