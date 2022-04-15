STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain hits Bengaluru traffic, water gushes into homes

While traffic moved at snail’s pace, residents of Bengaluru South had a tough time.

Published: 15th April 2022 06:42 AM

Second day of rains took the citizens by surprise on Friday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second consecutive day, thundershowers brought many parts of the city to a standstill. While traffic moved at snail’s pace, residents of Bengaluru South had a tough time.

Water gushed into at least 12 houses in Ward 167, Thyagarajanagar, and BBMP officials and rescue teams were pressed into service immediately, to clear the water and bring the situation under control. South Zone recorded 45mm of rain.

Traffic came to a grinding halt for around an hour near Kamakhya theatre on Ring Road, after water from the adjoining storm water drain started overflowing, and when water from the overhead bridge started pouring down. 

Rescue teams used pumps to clear water

BBMP and rescue teams had to use pumps to clear the water. Traffic was diverted and the situation was brought under control. The teams were clearing water till 11.30pm. A South Zone official told BBMP that their helpline were flooded with complaints of water-logging and two tree fall cases were also reported.
 

Comments

