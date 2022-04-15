Woman gives supari to kill father-in-law, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bidadi police claims to have solved the murder of Gantappa, a 56-year-old Congress leader and landlord, by arresting his daughter-in-law and her friend. The accused are Chaitra Nandish (25), a resident of Bidadi, and M Naveen (31) of Harohalli.

According to sources, Chaitra was frustrated with her father-in-law for throwing her husband out of the house, and is alleged to have treated her badly. The accused hatched a plot and sought help from her friend, and gave him supari to kill Gantappa, who lived alone.

On February 25, the duo accosted Gantappa near his house and hit him on his head with a blunt weapon. He was found dead around 11.30pm. “She has given a 30gram gold chain to her partner in crime, and assured him more money after the killing. After the murder, Nandish had filed a police complaint,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.