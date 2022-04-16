Bengaluru airport ops grind to halt due to heavy rains, 29 flights affected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain near the Bengaluru airport area caused stoppage in flight operations for over an hour on Friday evening. Nine arriving flights to Bengaluru were diverted to Chennai. A total of 20 departing flights from Kempegowda International Airport suffered delays.

According to a spokesperson of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, flight operations were impacted between 6.35 pm and 7.38 pm.

Landing of flights as well as departures commenced normally after 7.38 pm, she said. "There was some traffic congestion in arrival flights. This got eased by 8.26 pm," the spokesperson added