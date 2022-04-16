STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru airport ops grind to halt due to heavy rains, 29 flights affected

According to a spokesperson of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, flight operations were impacted between 6.35 pm and 7.38 pm.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Heavy rain near the Bengaluru airport area caused stoppage in flight operations for over an hour on Friday evening. Nine arriving flights to Bengaluru were diverted to Chennai. A total of 20 departing flights from Kempegowda International Airport suffered delays.

Landing of flights as well as departures  commenced normally after 7.38 pm, she said. "There was some traffic congestion in arrival flights. This got eased by 8.26 pm," the spokesperson added

