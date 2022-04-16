Bengaluru airport ops grind to halt due to heavy rains, 29 flights affected
Published: 16th April 2022 06:58 AM | Last Updated: 16th April 2022 07:10 AM
BENGALURU: Heavy rain near the Bengaluru airport area caused stoppage in flight operations for over an hour on Friday evening. Nine arriving flights to Bengaluru were diverted to Chennai. A total of 20 departing flights from Kempegowda International Airport suffered delays.
According to a spokesperson of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, flight operations were impacted between 6.35 pm and 7.38 pm.
Landing of flights as well as departures commenced normally after 7.38 pm, she said. "There was some traffic congestion in arrival flights. This got eased by 8.26 pm," the spokesperson added