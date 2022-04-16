Ex-serviceman’s murder solved: Caretaker, four others nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision to hire a caretaker for his bedridden mother cost Jude Theddeus alias Suresh (60), a retired armyman, his life. Jude was found murdered in his house in Domlur Layout - by the caretaker and his relatives. The accused allegedly smashed the victim’s head with a blunt weapon.

The deceased was a divorcee and stayed alone. His mother passed away three years ago. However, the caretaker, identified as Babu, remained in contact with Jude. Jude had revealed about his financial status to Babu, who then hatched a plot to kill and rob Jude. “The victim had told Babu that he was purchasing a flat and was waiting to receive `40 lakh from a relative. Babu had a lot of debts and thought of clearing them after robbing the ex-serviceman.” said an investigating officer.

The remaining accused have been identified as Murali, Gajendra Nayak, Revanna Nayak and Rajendra from Andhra Pradesh. They are said to be Babu’s cousins. After the murder, the accused allegedly disposed victim’s mobile phone and other items in a gutter near the crime spot. Babu was also known to the victim’s family members, who informed about him to Halasuru police. Further investigation into his whereabouts led to the arrest of Babu and his four relatives.

This is the second incident where a caretaker has murdered his employers for money. In a similar case, a 70-year-old retired IAF pilot Raghurajan and his wife Asha (63) were found dead in Bidadi police limits in February, this year. Their caretaker Joginder Kumar Yadav (23) was arrested for killing the elderly couple with a hammer.