Lady SP found dead in her JP Nagar home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old lady Superintendent of Police (SP) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Puttenahalli police limits on Friday night. The officer has been identified as Shobha Katavkar. The officer was staying in JP Nagar 5th phase. She was found dead at around 8pm by the security guard. She was recently promoted as SP and was posted to HESCOM in Hubballi.

She was serving as ACP in city special branch. Her family members had gone to Hassan. When she did not answer their calls, the security guard was asked to check who found her dead. She is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest. The Puttenahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death.