Man poses as TTE for quick bucks, held

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old criminal out on bail was caught red-handed on Tuesday night when he was masquerading as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on board the Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Express. The Bhopal native, who identified himself as Prem Kumar, had been faking the role for a fortnight to earn money and spend it on his girlfriend in Bengaluru.

Kumar was nabbed at Hindupur railway station in the Bengaluru division by Railway Protection Force personnel, and has been booked under 7 sections of the Indian Penal Code. Three laptops and cash have been recovered from him.

According to railway sources, passengers were complaining for a couple of weeks about individuals in TTE uniforms or even in T-shirts of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. “The RPF had issued written instructions to all railway department officials and those on board trains to keep a watch on any kind of suspicious behaviour by individuals posing as railway staff,” said a source.

One of the TTEs attached to the Bengaluru Division found him acting strangely and when questioned he claimed to belong to the Secunderabad railway division. “He alerted the RPF as the train was nearing Hindupur railway station last night and when the cops questioned him, he fumbled and said he had left behind his identity documents in his office in Secunderabad. He claimed the three laptops belonged to him but when asked to open them, he could not do so,” the source added.

When the cops contacted the Commercial branch of Secunderabad, they said they did not have anyone by that name on their pay rolls. The imposter finally admitted that he been donning this role for nearly two weeks in order to make quick money. “When on board trains in Secunderabad, he used to claim he belonged to the Bengaluru Railway Division. There was one instance when he mobilised Rs 65,000 as penalty amount from passengers on board a train. He used all the money on his girlfriend in Bengaluru,” another source said. He has been booked by the GRP under Sections 170, 420, 465, 468, 379, 470 and 471 of the IPC.

