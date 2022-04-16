STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Superintendent of Police found dead under mysterious circumstances in Puttenahalli

The officer is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest. The Puttenahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death and are further investigating.

Published: 16th April 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 08:44 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old lady Superintendent of Police(SP) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Puttenahalli police limits on Friday night.

The officer has been identified as Shobha Katavkar. The officer was staying in JP Nagar's 5th phase. She was found dead at around 8 pm by the security guard.

She was recently promoted as SP and was posted to HESCOM in Hubballi. She was earlier serving as assistant commissioner of police in the city special branch.

Her other family members had gone to Hassan. When they called her, she did not answer after which the security guard was asked to check. The guard upon checking found her dead.

The officer is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest. The Puttenahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death and are further investigating.

