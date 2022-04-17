Friends steal techie’s car, nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A friend in need is a friend indeed, the proverb did not mean the same to a 24-year-old software professional after his friends on the pretext of helping him to find the ‘lost’ keys of his high-end car managed to escape with it.

The victim from Kerala had come to the city in his car and happened to lose the car keys. Planning to steal the car, the victim’s friend had taken the car keys without his notice. Then the accused acted innocent and tried to help him to search for the keys.

Meanwhile, the techie contacted his family to get the spare keys. The car worth, Rs 18 lakh was parked outside a hotel in Bommanahalli, where the victim was residing. The victim was in the hotel when accused then stole the car.

However, they were arrested at Kasargod in Kerala by the city police as the car had a GPS tracking system which was being tracked by the victim. The victim is Khasif Maheen Khan from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and works in a software solution firm. Khan filed a police complaint on April 6th at the Bandepalya police station. The car was found at Kasargod in Kerala. Along with Ashique, 24, the police also arrested Abdulla, 22, both native of Kodagu.