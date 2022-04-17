STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Friends steal techie’s car, nabbed

However, they were arrested at Kasargod in Kerala by the city police as the car had a GPS tracking system which was being tracked by the victim.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A friend in need is a friend indeed, the proverb did not mean the same to a 24-year-old software professional after his friends on the pretext of helping him to find the ‘lost’ keys of his high-end car managed to escape with it.

The victim from Kerala had come to the city in his car and happened to lose the car keys. Planning to steal the car, the victim’s friend had taken the car keys without his notice. Then the accused acted innocent and tried to help him to search for the keys.

Meanwhile, the techie contacted his family to get the spare keys. The car worth, Rs 18 lakh was parked outside a hotel in Bommanahalli, where the victim was residing. The victim was in the hotel when accused then stole the car.

However, they were arrested at Kasargod in Kerala by the city police as the car had a GPS tracking system which was being tracked by the victim. The victim is Khasif Maheen Khan from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and works in a software solution firm. Khan filed a police complaint on April 6th at the Bandepalya police station. The car was found at Kasargod in Kerala. Along with Ashique, 24, the police also arrested Abdulla, 22, both native of Kodagu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp