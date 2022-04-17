Gang of four held for robbing cabbie in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sampigehalli police arrested a gang of four for robbing a cab driver on Saturday. The gang escaped with the car and a gold chain. The arrested have been identified as Hrithik Gowda, a resident of Nandini Layout, Ni thin Gowda, Sumanth EK and Darshan S who are from Nagamangala in Mandya. The accused are aged between 20 years and 23 years.

A police officer said that the incident took place on April 1. The accused booked the cab at Shivaram Karant Layout and when the driver reached the pickup spot, the accused snatched the car key.

When the cabbie tried to resist, they stabbed him on his forearms and fled with the car. Based on a complaint, the police collected CCTV footage from the ATM premises where the accused had earlier withdrawn Rs 200 and identified the prime accused Hrithik. After his arrest, Hrithik revealed the role of three of his associates who were taken into custody.

The gang was involved in similar robberies in Doddaballapura, Bellandur, Hanumanthnagar and Sampigehalli earlier. The police have seized a bike, two mobile phones and a gold chain from them and further investigations are on.