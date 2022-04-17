STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of four held for robbing cabbie in Bengaluru

The Sampigehalli police arrested a gang of four for robbing a cab driver on Saturday.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sampigehalli police arrested a gang of four for robbing a cab driver on Saturday. The gang escaped with the car and a gold chain. The arrested have been identified as Hrithik Gowda, a resident of Nandini Layout, Ni thin Gowda, Sumanth EK and Darshan S who are from Nagamangala in Mandya. The accused are aged between 20 years and 23 years.

A police officer said that the incident took place on April 1. The accused booked the cab at Shivaram Karant Layout and when the driver reached the pickup spot, the accused snatched the car key.

When the cabbie tried to resist, they stabbed him on his forearms and fled with the car. Based on a complaint, the police collected CCTV footage from the ATM premises where the accused had earlier withdrawn Rs 200 and identified the prime accused Hrithik. After his arrest, Hrithik revealed the role of three of his associates who were taken into custody.

The gang was involved in similar robberies in Doddaballapura, Beland. He then revealed the role of three of his associates who were taken into custody. The gang was involved in similar robberies in Doddaballapura, Bellandur, Hanumanthnagar and Sampigehalli earlier. The police have seized a bike, two mobile phones and a gold chain from them and further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp