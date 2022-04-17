STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North Bengaluru sees two fire accidents

The staff alerted the fire and emergency personnel who rushed to the spot and doused off the fire.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two fire mishaps were reported in North Bengaluru on Saturday. However, no casualities were reported. In the first incident, a fire broke out in the BBMP chief engineers chamber in Byatarayanapura as the air conditioner exploded. The furniture and other materials were completely gutted. The staff alerted the fire and emergency personnel who rushed to the spot and doused off the fire. Amruthahalli police who conducted spot inspection found that no documents or files were damaged.

In the second incident, a fire broke out in a furniture manufacturer unit on Thanisandra main road and seven fire tenders were pressed into service. Furniture worth Rs 5 lakh was gutted. An official said that the mishap occurred around 1.30 am and the residents who found the fire, alerted the officials immediately. A team of police officers conducted search and sent the samples to FSL to ascertain the cause. Short circuite is suspected to be the cause.

