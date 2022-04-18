Minimal makeup, maximal effect

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ralph Daniels, a city-based celebrity makeup artist, has been getting requests from four clients, all brides-to-be, that they too would like to try out actor Alia Bhatt’s wedding look for their D-day. “Though all their looks have been finalised, I am still getting requests that they want to recreate Alia’s look. I texted Puneet Saini, who is Alia’s makeup artist and has done her wedding look as well, saying, ‘Look what you have done’ and we had a good laugh about it,” Daniels says.

Ralph Daniels, celebrity makeup artist

His clients can’t be blamed either, because Bhatt’s look came as a whiff of fresh air, perfect for this hot summer. The key, Daniels points out, is Alia’s understanding of what works for her. “She has always tried to look herself. She has a young-looking petite face and has not fallen prey to trends.

The trends that brides usually go for are the biggest trap because five years down the line, the pictures are going to look dated,” explains Daniels, who recently worked with Bangalore girl Deepika Padukone. He often advises his clients that they should not follow cult crazes like fake feathery eyelashes which don’t work in reality. “For example, Alia’s look won’t go well for a South Indian look...or Deepika’s wedding look would have worked for Alia either,” says Daniels, adding that it is also important to take care of your skin for any makeup to look good.

Prakruthi Ananth, makeup artist

Agrees celebrity makeup artist Prakruthi Ananth, who says more than makeup, the important aspect is skin care. “Alia has a good skin care routine and she really takes care of her skin. You can see it in her previous pictures,” says Ananth, who has done makeup for actors like Sruthi Hariharan, Andrea Jeremiah to name a few. According to her, the key also lies in carrying any look with confidence. “In some of the pictures that have come out, you can see freckles on Alia’s face. But she owns it and looks comfortable,” says Ananth.

One might ask if a similar look works well for those with brown skin. Swarna Nagaraj, a city-based wedding makeup artist, says it might but brides are usually hesitant about it. “Most Indian brides usually go for a red and gold-toned outfit, so these might not look great on them. Also, the D-day is a big day in a bride’s life so they don’t want to risk it by exposing ‘flaws’ in the skins,” explains Nagaraj.