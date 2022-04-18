STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor gets 36 stitches after robbers stab him  

According to the Ashok Nagar police, the victim is a student in the 9th standard in a private school. The student had come to an eatery on Laurel Lane to buy food.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bike-borne robbers stabbed a 16-year-old out of frustration as they couldn’t find any valuables on him. The incident took place in Richmond Town on Friday night and the police is yet to ascertain clues about the accused. 

According to the Ashok Nagar police, the victim is a student in the 9th standard in a private school. The student had come to an eatery on Laurel Lane to buy food. When he was returning home by walk, two men on a bike accosted him and demanded him to hand over valuables. The boy told them that had nothing with him, so the robbers checked his pockets and forcefully stripped him to check for any valuables. 

“As he resisted, one of the accused stabbed the boy with a sharp object and sped away. The victim went home and informed his sister about the incident before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was given first aid. Later, he was referred to Bowring and Victoria hospitals for further treatment. The boy received 36 stitches and is now recovering at home,” a police officer said.

The boy’s elder sister approached the Ashok Nagar police after the treatment and filed a complaint on Saturday. The police checked the CCTV footage to identify the accused but they do not have any clues as there were no security cameras in the area. Investigations found that the accused were speaking in Kannada.

Ahmed Ali, the victim’s relative, alleged that residents witness similar robberies often in the locality and had requested police to deploy beat police. Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said, “We have received reports that some groups also go near private colleges and demand money from students. In some cases, we have warned them as the miscreants are minors.”

For representational purposes.
