More women addicted to drugs, alcohol seek help

Pregnant women taking to alcohol and drugs is leading to foetal alcohol syndrome and also cardiac issues among their children 

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is an increase in the incidence of the number of women taking alcohol and other drugs, and the women's wing of the Nimhans Centre for Addiction Medicine is receiving more patients, seeking help for de-addiction. Though the stigma associated with women taking alcohol and drugs still persists, the centre is full.

It has been very difficult for many women to seek help or access care even though the addiction may be mild, or for a brief period. Many such women come to the centre for help only during major emergencies when they develop severe problems, according to head of the Nimhans Centre for Addiction Medicine women's wing, Dr Vivek Benegal.

He explained that women take alcohol or drugs mainly to come out of a negative state of mind.  While younger women are addicted to alcohol or drugs due to stress related to work and other factors, older women are dependent on medicines to get relief from pain and ailments, and which they take beyond a point. Pregnant women taking to alcohol and other drugs is leading to fetal alcohol syndrome and also mild issues among their children later, including behavioural problems like difficulty in paying attention, in studying, motivation issues and also impulsiveness, he said.

Noted paediatric cardiologist Dr Vijayalakshmi Balekundri said a Baltimore study has shown that with lifestyle changes, increase in incidence of smoking, alcohol and drug abuse among women, especially during the first three months of pregnancy, have now become major reasons for damage in hearts of newborns. 

The study has shown that smoking among pregnant women may lead diseases in the right side of the heart in infants, while consuming alcohol may lead to holes in the heart, especially ventricular sezptal defect.
"Also, due to late marriages and late pregnancies with women focusing on careers, there is an increase in incidence of genetically syndromic newborn babies and those born with Down's Syndrome. Women taking alcohol or drugs must begin taking folic acid when they plan pregnancy, at least to reduce defects in the hearts of their newborns," Dr Vijayalakshmi added.

