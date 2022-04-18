STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of good cheer

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may not have been lucky so far in bagging the cup but they have completely lucked out with loyal fans who still root for them.

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may not have been lucky so far in bagging the cup but they have completely lucked out with loyal fans who still root for them. With the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) still going on, fans have now come up with a song, RCB Anthem 2022, which has been sung and written by Kannada rapper Gubbi, while the music is by Sriram Gandharva.

It is produced by Subashini Srinivas. “ I am a hardcore RCB fan. I have always tried to be at the stadium to cheer the team whenever there have been matches in Bengaluru. As a music lover, the best tribute I can give my favourite team is a musical anthem,” says Srinivas.

RCB appointed their captain, Faf du Plessis, in March.  And Srinivas says the idea behind the song is to cheer the new RCB team with a ‘brand new, inspirational’ song. “The song includes a mix of Indian tradition, rap music, hip-hop, rock and western dance...It also has fire-blowing sequences,” says Srinivas, adding that around Rs 2.5 lakh was spent in the making of the song.

The song features the team’s super fan Sugumar D in the song. Sugumar, a common face in the stadium during a Bengaluru match, paints his face and body in the colour red to cheer the team. “Along with RCB, there is a separate fanbase for Sugumar as well. He is like the unofficial mascot of the team,” she adds.

