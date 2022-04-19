STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP workers demand Rs 2,000 to clean drains

While most parts of Old Central Business district and Bengalureans were gearing up for Karaga, shopkeepers and residents on border areas of  Dharmarayaswamy Temple ward were left to suffer. 

Published: 19th April 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 01:29 PM

Residents and shopkeepers clear  the muck with bamboo sticks. (Photo | Express)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made special efforts to clean up the areas where Karaga will move around, the areas of Chickpete, Avenue road, Sulthanpet and surrounding areas were left out.

Due to the heavy downpour on Saturday the storm water drains over flowed and the residents and shopkeepers were left in lurch. When they called the BBMP workers to help, they were asked to pay Rs 2,000 per unit to clean clogged SWD. 

“Despite repeated attempts, with downpour we suffer due to lack of basic infrastructure. But this time we could not step out late Saturday evening as the area was filled with dirty water. We called BBMP people and they asked us to pay Rs 2,000 for each shop to clean.

When we refused, they refused to clean,” said Ajay L, a shopkeeper from Avenue Road. Agitated shopkeepers and residents arranged for bamboo sticks for Rs 45-Rs 50 each and cleared the muck themselves on Saturday night. 

