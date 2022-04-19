Bengaluru chokes as festive crowd returns

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Huge traffic jams were reported in and around the city on Monday. Police said that the jams were triggered by commuters who returned to the city from the long weekend, throwing traffic out of the gear particularly on Tumakuru Road, KR Puram, Konanakunte Cross and Bellari Road.

Traffic police said that many commuters were in their native places on holiday and vacations, and returned early morning, resulting in huge traffic jams which were reported at the toll gates in the city. Many police personnel were deployed to clear the traffic at major junctions while at a few junctions, BBMP staff were clearing the waterlogging and open drainage.

A senior police officer said that heavy traffic on Monday and Friday is common and there is no solution to control it. K M Shantharaju, DCP Traffic (East) said that those working in Bengaluru come to city on Monday and again they go to their native nearby on Friday night. So we always deploy extra police personnel to monitor the traffic at some of the major junctions which is common on Hosur Road, Banasawadi, Lalbagh, JC Road and KR Puram.

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP Traffic (West) said that the police personnel report to duty at 6 am on Monday. Traffic has been slow in the city following heavy rain over the last four days and police also cleared the water in some underpasses. Regular traffic jam will be reported at Goraguntepalya, Nagarabhavi, City Market junction, South End Circle and Konanakunte Cross.