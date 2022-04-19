STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru chokes as festive crowd returns

Traffic police said that many commuters were in their native places on holiday and vacations, and returned early morning, resulting in huge traffic jams which were reported at the toll gates in the ci

Published: 19th April 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Huge traffic jams were reported in and around the city on Monday. Police said that the jams were triggered by commuters who returned to the city from the long weekend, throwing traffic out of the gear particularly on Tumakuru Road, KR Puram, Konanakunte Cross and Bellari Road.  

Traffic police said that many commuters were in their native places on holiday and vacations, and returned early morning, resulting in huge traffic jams which were reported at the toll gates in the city. Many police personnel were deployed to clear the traffic at major junctions while at a few junctions, BBMP staff were clearing the waterlogging and open drainage.

A senior police officer said that heavy traffic on Monday and Friday is common and there is no solution to control it. K M Shantharaju, DCP Traffic (East) said that those working in Bengaluru come to city on Monday and again they go to their native nearby on Friday night. So we always deploy extra police personnel to monitor the traffic at some of the major junctions which is common on Hosur Road, Banasawadi, Lalbagh, JC Road and KR Puram. 

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP Traffic (West) said that the police personnel report to duty at 6 am on Monday. Traffic has been slow in the city following heavy rain over the last four days and police also cleared the water in some underpasses. Regular traffic jam will be reported at Goraguntepalya, Nagarabhavi, City Market junction, South End Circle and Konanakunte Cross.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp