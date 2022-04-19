Covid fadeout? Zero deaths in Karnataka for 10 days

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has reported zero Covid-19 related deaths in the past 10 days, as per data shared by the Health department’s Covid-19 bulletin. This is in keeping with the national trend of a fall in deaths over the past few weeks. On February 2, the state had reported 81 deaths, the highest single-day record during the third wave. However, since March 13, the number of deaths reported has been below five. Meanwhile, from April 9 onwards, the state has reported zero deaths till April 18.

The total deaths in the state is now 40,057. Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, BBMP (Health), told TNIE, “The number of Covid-19 cases itself is low and so also ICU admissions. We have noticed that a majority of those who are testing positive are showing mild symptoms, Also, there have been zero admissions to ICUs in the past few days,” he said. However, the commissioner admitted that as the number of tests itself is low in the state, officials have decided to change the way Covid cases are monitored.

The state has now started target testing, and any person who is symptomatic at the OPD is told to get tested. “We cannot be complacent and hence the state is closely watching Covid cases. We have told our officials to do strategic and target-based testing. All symptomatic individuals visiting OPDs are being tested. Also, we are in touch with private hospitals too,” Dr Thrilok Chandra said.

However, he confirmed that so far, there has been no trace of any new variant or mutation of the Covid-19 virus. “We are strictly monitoring sewage samples and have found no changes in Covid-19 behaviour so far. Private hospitals have also been asked to test symptomatic patients and no significant changes have been noted.” Meanwhile, the state has also asked all contacts to be traced for early detection of cases.

Sewage surveillance

The Centre has asked all states to send sewage samples to all sentinel sites that currently carry out surveillance of poliovirus. However, Karnataka began its sewage survey in 2021 itself, and was the first state to launch sewage surveillance to detect Covid-19 clusters.

“We have been continuously doing surveillance and have so far not found any major changes in the way SARS-CoV-2 is behaving. Omicron has been the dominant variant,” Dr Chandra said.He said the Centre has asked states to strictly monitor sewage samples. Experts from the Technical Advisory Committee have also stressed the need for strict sewage surveillance. Unlike other types of Covid surveillance, waste water surveillance does not depend on people having access to healthcare facilities, or testing.