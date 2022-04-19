STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four arrested for cheating crypto investors of Rs 40 crore

CCB sleuths arrested four people for cheating thousands of investors of over Rs 40 crore by promising them high returns through the cryptocurrency trade.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:10 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB sleuths arrested four people for cheating thousands of investors of over Rs 40 crore by promising them high returns through the cryptocurrency trade.

The police are yet to arrest the kingpins. The arrested have been identified as Sheethal Basthawad from Belagavi, Imran Riyaz, a cab driver and a resident of Gurappanapalya, Zabiullah Khan, a scrap dealer, and Rehmathullah Khan, a mechanic, both residents of BTM Layout. The founders, who had launched the Sharehash mobile app, are still at large.

They contacted Basthawad through social media and appointed him as company secretary. He hired the three others. Rs 15 crore found in various bank accounts, 1.65 kg of gold jewellery, Rs 78 lakh cash, 44 digital signature certificates, and other articles have been recovered.

