STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Garbage truck runs over bank official

The deceased, Padmini D, a resident of RR Nagar, was working as a deputy manager of the bank at St Mark’s Road branch.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman employee of a nationalised bank, who was riding a scooter, died on the spot after a speeding BBMP garbage truck ran over her at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road on Monday night. The traffic on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru road was affected after the accident. 

The deceased, Padmini D, a resident of RR Nagar, was working as a deputy manager of the bank at St Mark’s Road branch. The accident occurred around 8 pm when she was heading towards Nayandahalli junction. The police shifted her body to Victoria Hospital for the postmortem and her mortal remains will be handed over to her parents on Tuesday. The truck driver ran away from the spot.

On April 1, a 60-year-old farmer, Ramayya S, was killed after a speeding BBMP garbage truck knocked down his bike in Bagaluru. On March 21, a girl, Akshaya (14), was killed while a biker and another woman pedestrian were injured after a speeding garbage truck knocked them down in Hebbal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru road accident
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp