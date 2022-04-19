Garbage truck runs over bank official

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman employee of a nationalised bank, who was riding a scooter, died on the spot after a speeding BBMP garbage truck ran over her at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road on Monday night. The traffic on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru road was affected after the accident.

The deceased, Padmini D, a resident of RR Nagar, was working as a deputy manager of the bank at St Mark’s Road branch. The accident occurred around 8 pm when she was heading towards Nayandahalli junction. The police shifted her body to Victoria Hospital for the postmortem and her mortal remains will be handed over to her parents on Tuesday. The truck driver ran away from the spot.

On April 1, a 60-year-old farmer, Ramayya S, was killed after a speeding BBMP garbage truck knocked down his bike in Bagaluru. On March 21, a girl, Akshaya (14), was killed while a biker and another woman pedestrian were injured after a speeding garbage truck knocked them down in Hebbal.