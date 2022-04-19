Two Bengaluru students drown off Malpe coast

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Two student drowned in the sea near St Mary’s Island off Malpe coast on Monday. The incident took place between 11.30 am and 12 pm, when nearly 60 students from the GKVK Campus in Bengaluru arrived at the island along with four lecturers and a tour guide. The victims are Sathish from Haveri and Sathish from Bagalkot. They were in their 20s, sources said.

Sudesh Shetty, Malpe beach leaseholder who also looks after St Mary’s Island, said, “Four students climbed a rock. The moment the lifeguards saw them, these students were warned. The lifeguards started moving towards them, kept whistling and requesting them to get off the rock. But the students were engaged in taking selfies at the edge of the rock and before anyone could realise what was happening, they were hit by a huge wave and four of them fell into the water.”