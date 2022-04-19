STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two eat, or not two eat

Once a fitness fad to eat every two hours, nutritionists now find that an unnecessary insulin spike might just be damaging to the body

Published: 19th April 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Gaurvi Vinay, nutritionist

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Living during a time when information is at the tip of our fingertips, comes with its own set of challenges. Distinguishing between right and wrong has become all the more hard now. And when it comes to fitness, everyone has an opinion of what can work and what can’t.

For example, until recently, the fitness fad was eating every two hours, which now, nutritionists themselves feel is not the right way to go about it.

In the hope of finding the right way of eating and having a ‘slim body’, fitness coach Pooja Sharma has tried many food fads, one of them being eating every two hours. “I had tried this two-hour technique without fully researching it. But now I’ve realised it’s best to just listen to your body,” says Sharma of MTV Roadies fame. “Earlier, people used to hunt and eat their food and had a set time for it. Meals every two hours were never readily available for them,” explains Sharma, adding that people should eat their food based on body requirements and not by counting calories.

Pooja Sharma

Vivek Subramanyam, founder and CEO of LiveAltLife, a diabetes reversal programme, says earlier people only had 2-3 meals a day. However, it has now gone upto six meals. “Every time we eat, there is an insulin response in our body and more insulin can lead to issues like obesity,” says Subramanyam, adding that now even children are facing obesity issues for the same reason.

Though it is ideal for people to have 2-3 filling meals, two-hour meals usually work for people in special cases, says city-based nutritionist Gaurvi Vinay, adding, “People with acidity and acid reflux need food at shorter intervals. It is not a blanket rule though. Today, in the name of snacking, people eat big portions of fruit and nuts which are not required for the body...there is no need for a huge evening snack either. Just because it is 4 pm, you need not snack if you are not hungry.”

