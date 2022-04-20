Co-op society manager held for cheating customers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old manager of a cooperative marketing society having its branch on Kanakapura Road in Kanakapura Town has been arrested for cheating the bank’s customers by misusing gold ornaments which they had pledged to obtain loan. According to the police, the accused took the ornaments from the lockers of the society and was pledging them at other gold loan firms for his personal gains.

The incident came to light after one of the customers came to collect his ornaments after clearing the loan. The police have identified the accused as G Govindappa. He is alleged to have misused his powers and cheated the customers and the society in order to invest in real estate business. The complaint was filed by Nadeem, the secretary of the society.

One customer identified as Venkatesh of Maralavadi approached the accused to return his ornaments as he had cleared the loan. As there was no positive response, Venkatesh approached the other office-bearers of the society. “The accused is alleged to have misused gold ornaments of 267 customers. He has pledged nearly 8.5 kg of gold ornaments. The police have recovered 7.113 kg of gold and cash all worth Rs 3.37 crore from the accused,” said the police.