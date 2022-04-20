Hijab will be banned during exams: BC Nagesh

Shilpa P By

BENGALURU: Although uniform is not compulsory for students of those colleges where college development have not prescribed uniforms for second PU exams, none are allowed to wear any religious attires like hijab. With the government coming up with its circular regarding barring hijabs for students taking exams following high court orders, so far, they are yet to receive any special appeals for permission to wear them, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Though there has not been any direction from the education department for teachers/lecturers against wearing religious attires, the educational institution managements have appealed to them not to wear them on moral grounds.

Teachers who insist to wear them will be relieved from exam duty, Nagesh said, adding that 99 per cent of the teachers are cooperating except for one or two instances. For those students who miss the exams for wearing hijabs will not be given special option and have to appear for supplementary exams like any other student, Nagesh announced.