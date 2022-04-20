STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hotel, restaurant owners in Bengaluru write to top cop seeking permission to operate 24x7

"When the government has permitted 24x7 operations of all commercial units in the city, why do police officials force us to close down by 11 pm," asked Vijay, a restaurateur

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant

Members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association have shot off a letter to Police Commissioner Kamal Pant (File Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If all goes well, residents of the city can leave their homes for an ice cream or late night snack even in the wee hours.

This will happen if the police agrees to the appeal made by hotels and restaurants to operate round the clock just like any other commercial unit in the city.

Members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association have shot off a letter to Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, seeking permission to operate round the clock.

"When the government has permitted 24x7 operations of all commercial units in the city, why do police officials force us to close down by 11 pm," asked Vijay, a restaurateur. He is one of many members asking the government and police this question.

In the letter, they have quoted the government order dated E-LD 4LET 2019 (P) issued on January 2, 2021, which permits all shops and commercial establishments in the state employing ten or more people to be open 24x7 on all days of the year.

P C Rao, President of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association, told The New Indian Express that despite the orders, the police would ask them to shut down at 11 pm or 11.30 pm. The police should not force the units to shut down, but should support to ensure food is available to those working late at night, call centre employees and those traveling to the city. This will also reduce the crime rate and improve night life in the city, he said.

The members cite that there is already a government order that liquor sale should not be permitted beyond 10.30 pm in MRP stores, while sale of liquor is allowed till 1am at bar and pubs. They state that barring liquor outlets, the rest should be allowed to operate and police should provide security, instead of asking them to close down.

