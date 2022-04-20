Karnataka: Over 6 lakh students to take II PU exams from April 22

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pre University Board is all set to hold the second year PUC exams from April 22 to May 18. As many as 6,84,255 students including 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, 21,928 private students and 2,212 physically challenged children have enrolled for the exams, said minister for primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday.

He said that the exams between 10.15 am and 1.30pm will be held across 5,241 centres including 1,231 government PU colleges, 797 aided, 3,040 unaided, 159 composite and 14 corporation PU colleges. Bengaluru south district will have the highest number of exam centres at 83, while the lowest will be in Ramanagar district (13).

Like every year, highest number of students (58,836) have enrolled from Bengaluru south and lowest number of students (6,048) from Kodagu district. As many as 3,46,936 boys and 3,37,319 girls will appear for exams.

There have been almost equal number of students appearing for exams in all three faculties including 2,45,519 in Commerce, 2,28,167 in Arts, and 2,10,569 in Science. Evaluation will be done across 81 centres. New valuation centres will be set up in Tumkur, Hassan and Ballari districts, Nagesh said.

Six meetings have been held with education department officers and others since March 26, he said, adding that the revised time table issued on April 6 should be followed. Students appearing for exams can travel for free in KSRTC buses on exam days by showing their hall tickets, and Covid-appropriate behaviour must be followed. For any exam related query students can contact 080-23080864.