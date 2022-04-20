Nominated members can’t vote in polls for president in councils: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to declare that nominated councilors are entitled to cast their vote in the election for the post of president or vice-president under Section 42(2) of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964.

The court dismissed the petition filed by K Lakshmikanta and three others, who are nominated councilors of Malur Town Municipal Council in Kolar. The court also rejected a prayer by the petitioners to declare that the votes cast by them in the election on December 30, 2021 for the post of Malur Municipal president as valid.

The court said the right to vote is not a fundamental right and therefore, Article 243R (2) (a) which provides that nominated members shall not have right to vote in the meeting of the Council does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution. Article 243R (2) (a) does not suffer from any infirmity.

“The Supreme Court itself while dealing with scope and ambit of Article 243R held that the Constitution itself makes a distinction between elected members and nominated members who play essentially an advisory role. The elected members and nominated members cannot be said to be belonging to the same class and there is no pleading that differentiation between elected and nominated members is either unreasonable or is arbitrary or that it does not rest on any rational basis. In view of this, challenge to the validity of Article 243R (2) (a) that it violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India, fails,” it observed.