Poor drainage leads to waterlogging in Kempegowda Layout, allottees irked

Kempanna M N, another allottee in this block, said that there were 80 sites in the F section of the fourth Block which are severely affected as they are in a low-lying area.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The stagnant water in the Storm Water Drains (SWD) spread across the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) that are overflowing into the sites around is making allottees see red. The heavy rains last week have triggered waterlogging inside the Layout. The fundamental reason Sham Jujare S, a site allottee, and member of the NPKL Progressive Front, told TNIE that all the blocks need to be interlinked and the water should be diverted towards the lakes in the Layout.

Dr Padma Prasad, also from the same group, said, “The numerous pockets of low-lying areas, an incomplete rainwater drainage system coupled with absence of end-to-end connectivity are the reasons for the waterlogging.”

BS Manjunath, who has been allotted site number 4239 in the fourth block, said, “The retaining walls of the SWD have been left incomplete. The problem is acute in the second and fourth blocks. What is worrying is water seeping into the ground where our sites are located and this would make the foundation of our structures weak in future.” 

Kempanna M N, another allottee in this block, said that there were 80 sites in the F section of the fourth Block which are severely affected as they are in a low-lying area. The BDA official in-charge of the Layout did not respond to repeated calls.

