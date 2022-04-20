STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth run over by lorry after bike skids on water-logged road

According to the police, the mishap occurred at around 12.30 am when the duo was returning from Shivajinagar after shopping.

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old mechanic was killed and his friend suffered injuries after they were run over by a lorry after their bike skidded at Sampangiramnagar road near Corporation Circle on Monday night due to slippery road. The victim, Mohammed Ali, a resident of Kalasipalayam, was working in an automobile shop. The injured, Mubarak Ahmed, has been admitted to a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the mishap occurred at around 12.30 am when the duo was returning from Shivajinagar after shopping. Ahmed lost control of the bike on the water-logged road and the duo fell down. An over-speeding  truck ran over them from behind. Wilson Garden traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted Mubarak to a private hospital in Madiwala. 

