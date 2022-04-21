BBMP chief warns of stern action if roads not restored

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said that stern action will be taken against officials and agencies if the roads are not restored after civil works are done.

Assessing the development of roads in 110 villages, and works on restoration of roads, Gupta said that a delay in road repair works will lead to action against the concerned officials.

He held a virtual meeting to assess the restoration of roads in 110 villages and said, “The state government had released a grant of Rs 1,078 crores for restoration of roads in 110 villages. All works should be completed by May end.” BBMP officials had also held a detailed meeting with chief minister and chief secretary, after which Gupta had also stated that the onus is on the agency to restore the road.

“No complaints of spoilt roads, from anywhere in the city, should come. Road restoration works should be of good quality. The concerned officials should monitor the works. Road restoration works should also be done on arterial and sub-arterial roads immediately,” he said.