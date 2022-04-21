STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru man with mental health issues kills wife, surrenders before cops

A 35-year-old man, with suspected symptoms of schizophrenia, has surrendered before the police after killing his wife, suspecting her of hatching a plot to get him killed.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man, with suspected symptoms of schizophrenia, has surrendered before the police after killing his wife, suspecting her of hatching a plot to get him killed. He had also assumed that she was having an affair with his brother. He was not convinced despite his wife’s attempts to clear his doubts. Two years ago, the same accused had given sleepless nights to the police as he had told them that some political leaders and others were trying to kill him. The Anekal police had to summon all the suspects and found out that some of them did not even know him.

The accused, Mallesh, a resident of Thimmarayaswamy Temple Road in Anekal, is suspected to have smothered his wife Saraswathi, 33, to death. Mallesh, who runs a laundry, surrendered before the Anekal police on Tuesday morning. 

“After surrendering, he created a scene, saying the police are planning to kill him in a fake encounter. He suspected his own lawyer friend of hatching a plot to kill him on the court premises, and requested the court to send him away. Later, a government advocate was provided for him. He may be subjected to tests to check his mental stability in the prison,” said an officer.

The police suspect Mallesh to have psychological issues. After smothering his wife to death, he walked into the police station as if nothing had happened and claimed to have killed his wife. He has been remanded in judicial custody.​  The Anekal police have filed a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC.

