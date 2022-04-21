STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru student barred from writing PUC exam over murder allegations

A bright student who had scored 96 per cent in the first PUC has been denied permission to write second PUC exams for being accused of his mother's murder.

Published: 21st April 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purposes only

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unfortunate incident, a 17-year-old boy, a bright student, who was accused in the murder case of his mother, has been denied permission by his college to write the second PUC exams which will begin on Friday. All his efforts to secure permission from his college have gone in vain. 

According to sources who requested anonymity, Vijay (name changed) a native of Yadgir who lived with his parents and a five-year-old brother in Tavarekere in Bengaluru was accused of murder in February and had to be sent to Observation home in Bengaluru. 

“Vijay’s case then came before the Juvenile Justice Board in Bengaluru. However, two months earlier he was released on bail to prepare for his class 12 exams,” said a source whom Vijay had approached seeking help to write the exams. 

However, NGO sources explained that Vijay was unfortunately denied permission to write his exams by the private college in which he was studying. The boy who had managed to score 96% in his I PUC and 85 percent in SSLC was now left with no permission to write board exams.

Feeling let down and disappointed the boy approached, through an advocate, the NGOs and even government bodies that deal with children in conflict to somehow manage to get permission.

“His efforts went in vain. All we could do was get him permission from PU Board to  write the exams next academic year,” said the source.

Vijay was studying science and had even, unfortunately, missed his practical exams too. Though he had enough attendance and has scored well in PUC and 85% in SSLC, the college has not provided the permission by giving lame reasons, as he had been accused in the murder case and had got into conflict with the law. Disappointed Vijay has now gone back to his native in Yadgir on Wednesday still hoping that a miracle would happen and the authorities would be convinced to provide permission to write his exams. 

Speaking to TNIE, Child Rights Trust Director Vasudeva Sharma said, “Government should do something to see that such students do not miss exams. Such kids in conflict with the law have provisions to write exams.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PUC exam Tavarekere Yadgir Juvenile Justice Board SSLC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp