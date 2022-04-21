Bengaluru student barred from writing PUC exam over murder allegations

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unfortunate incident, a 17-year-old boy, a bright student, who was accused in the murder case of his mother, has been denied permission by his college to write the second PUC exams which will begin on Friday. All his efforts to secure permission from his college have gone in vain.

According to sources who requested anonymity, Vijay (name changed) a native of Yadgir who lived with his parents and a five-year-old brother in Tavarekere in Bengaluru was accused of murder in February and had to be sent to Observation home in Bengaluru.

“Vijay’s case then came before the Juvenile Justice Board in Bengaluru. However, two months earlier he was released on bail to prepare for his class 12 exams,” said a source whom Vijay had approached seeking help to write the exams.

However, NGO sources explained that Vijay was unfortunately denied permission to write his exams by the private college in which he was studying. The boy who had managed to score 96% in his I PUC and 85 percent in SSLC was now left with no permission to write board exams.

Feeling let down and disappointed the boy approached, through an advocate, the NGOs and even government bodies that deal with children in conflict to somehow manage to get permission.

“His efforts went in vain. All we could do was get him permission from PU Board to write the exams next academic year,” said the source.

Vijay was studying science and had even, unfortunately, missed his practical exams too. Though he had enough attendance and has scored well in PUC and 85% in SSLC, the college has not provided the permission by giving lame reasons, as he had been accused in the murder case and had got into conflict with the law. Disappointed Vijay has now gone back to his native in Yadgir on Wednesday still hoping that a miracle would happen and the authorities would be convinced to provide permission to write his exams.

Speaking to TNIE, Child Rights Trust Director Vasudeva Sharma said, “Government should do something to see that such students do not miss exams. Such kids in conflict with the law have provisions to write exams.”