STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hessarghatta to be declared a conservation reserve

The long awaited demand of declaring Hessarghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve could soon become a reality.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The long awaited demand of declaring Hessarghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve could soon become a reality. The proposal has got more teeth as members of the assurance committee of the Council have given a nod to it. The committee of MLCs agreed to the proposal by the forest department and realised the need to protect the area. About 10 MLCs of the 15-member panel agreed to the assurances made by the forest department on Wednesday.

Former CM BS Yedyurappa had dropped the proposal to declare the last standing grassland around Bengaluru at the state board for wildlife meeting, after objections were raised by Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath. Conservationists had challenged it in the High Court, which had  ordered a status quo. 

“Now since the Committee has approved the proposal, it will again be placed before the state wildlife board. It will be submitted to the High Court too. The cabinet will then approve the plan and it will be declared a reserve. The forest department is keen for the 5010 acres of grassland to be declared as a Greater Conservation Reserve. They have also got in-principal approval of the animal husbandry department,” the government source said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hessarghatta
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp