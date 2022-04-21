Hessarghatta to be declared a conservation reserve

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The long awaited demand of declaring Hessarghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve could soon become a reality. The proposal has got more teeth as members of the assurance committee of the Council have given a nod to it. The committee of MLCs agreed to the proposal by the forest department and realised the need to protect the area. About 10 MLCs of the 15-member panel agreed to the assurances made by the forest department on Wednesday.

Former CM BS Yedyurappa had dropped the proposal to declare the last standing grassland around Bengaluru at the state board for wildlife meeting, after objections were raised by Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath. Conservationists had challenged it in the High Court, which had ordered a status quo.

“Now since the Committee has approved the proposal, it will again be placed before the state wildlife board. It will be submitted to the High Court too. The cabinet will then approve the plan and it will be declared a reserve. The forest department is keen for the 5010 acres of grassland to be declared as a Greater Conservation Reserve. They have also got in-principal approval of the animal husbandry department,” the government source said.