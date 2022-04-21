STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In nature’s lap

Looking to explore some hotspots to visit during the weekends? Here are some CE recommendations

Mandaragiri Hills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you missed travelling during the festive weekend and want to make the most of your upcoming weekend, check out some of these places that are within 100km from the city.

1 . Mydala Lake/ Mandaragiri Hills

If you enjoy trekking, Mandaragiri Hills could be part of your weekend plan. Located about 60 km from Bengaluru, Mandagiri hilltop is sure to test your strength as you climb 430 stairs. You’ll be welcomed with a bird’s eye view of the expansive agricultural land, Mydala Lake and Pandithanahalli village. When you’re up there, don’t miss the four temples that are believed to be built around the 12th and 14th centuries, and are now getting a facelift.

2. Muninagara Dam

Don’t be surprised if you can’t find a dam there, but spot a bridge that leads to a lake and a series of hills. Warning: it might just be dominated by bikers or cyclists. Travel experts believe that the place grabbed attention after bike vloggers visited and left their viewers spellbound impressed. Hence it’s given the name ‘Bikers’ Dam’. Located about 40 km from Bengaluru near Kanakapura, Muninagara is your destination for a quick drive to the lap of nature

3. Makalidurga Trek

While some call it a hidden gem, others call it a trekker’s paradise. If you are up for a long drive and a challenging trek, Makalidurga is ideal. Located about 60km from Bengaluru near Doddabalapura, the trek leads you to a ruined fort on the hillock that’s named after the village Makalidurga. You will need a prior booking via Karnataka Eco Tourism website; priced at R250 per person.

Gudibande Fort

4. Manchanabele Dam

Located about 40km from Bengaluru in Ramanagara district, Manchanabele Dam is built on the water of the tranquil Arkavati River which is a tributary to Cauvery river. With an extensive spread of flora and fauna, the place is dotted with mesmerising biodiversity. The place is replete with different lush green trees and inhabited by a large number of enchanting birds. Don’t forget to try out the lipsmacking Manchanabele dam fish fry at the nearby stalls!

5. Gudibande Fort

Located about 100km from Bengaluru near Chikkaballapura, this place is all about its heritage and lakes. Some of the nearby lakes include Bhairasagara and Vatadahosahalli lakes, which are en route to the fort. The Gudibande fort is about 400 years old. The fort houses seven levels with interconnecting escape routes for soldiers to flee during emergencies. On top of the fort is a Shiva temple which is believed to be one of the 108 Jyotirlingas. Travel experts also suggest that the fort’s main featur e i s the r a inwa t e r harvesting system — it was believed that there were around 19 rock ponds at different levels of the fort. Tip: Carry food with you when visiting.

