No fourth Covid wave yet, but there may be uptick in cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and a few other states, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned the people of Karnataka to be wary and ensure that they follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, wear masks and taking the precautionary dose of vaccination.

He told the media, “Though the fourth wave is not here yet, the normal trend seen in the last two waves has been that if other states see an uptick in cases, then Karnataka too will see a spike. People should be aware of this. Wearing of masks, especially in closed spaces, has to become mandatory and a norm in K’taka,” Sudhakar said.

He said the state is well prepared to handle the Covid-19 situation and is keeping a close watch on the B.1.10 and B.1.12 variants of the virus, which are likely to be more transmissible. Genome sequencing of all eligible RT-PCR positive samples is being carried out, he added. Health department officials are monitoring the situation in other states closely, and surveillance is on to check for any new variants or mutations emerging in Karnataka, he added.

Stressing the need for taking the precautionary dose of vaccination, he said that in the state, 97.9 per cent of the people have taken the second dose and those taking the primary dose has crossed 100 per cent. However, vaccination for those aged 12 and above, and also the third (precautionary) dose has been considerably low in the state.

He said, “Nearly 29-30 lakh people are yet to take their second dose. Also, people should understand the need and importance of vaccinating their children. Those eligible for the third dose should compulsorily take it.”