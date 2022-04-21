STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SUV overturns, ex-minister TB Jayachandra injured

After attending several events till late in the night in his erstwhile Sira assembly constituency, Jayachandra was returning home to Bengaluru with his gunner.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka minister TB Jayachandra escaped with minor injuries when the SUV he was travelling in overturned near Seebi, on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway-48, on the intermediary night of Tuesday and Wednesday. He was shifted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, where he is recuperating with a hairline fracture of the rib. His condition is stable, his son informed TNIE, adding that he is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

After attending several events till late in the night in his erstwhile Sira assembly constituency, Jayachandra was returning home to Bengaluru with his gunner. When the car was approaching Tumakuru, the chauffeur lost control as the rear tyre got flattened, and the vehicle overturned. It was around 12.30 am.

Locals rushed to the spot and broke open the glass panes of the vehicle and rescued Jayachandra, an eyewitness, Syed Yasir, said. The driver and gunner escaped unhurt. Traffic came to a halt for some time.
Kallambella police have registered a case.

Leaders, including former Tumakuru City MLA Dr Rafeek Ahmed, visited Jayachandra and enquired about his health. KPCC president D K Shivakumar wished the senior leader a speedy recovery on twitter. 

