Around 9k extra students enrol for PU II exams

 With the 70 per cent attendance rule relax like last year, as many as 8,982 extra students compared to the pre-pandemic period enrolled for this year’s second PU exams, which starts on Friday.

Published: 22nd April 2022

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the 70 per cent attendance rule relax like last year, as many as 8,982 extra students compared to the pre-pandemic period enrolled for this year’s second PU exams, which starts on Friday. However, already 14,830 students have missed practical exams in Science faculty alone, according to PU board sources.

This year as many as 6,84,255 students including 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, 21,928 private students and 2,212 physically challenged who are scheduled to write the exams across 5,241 centres. In 2021, as many as 6,84,089 students had enrolled for second PU exams, and in 2020, 6,75,273 students had enrolled for exams. More students have enrolled this year too like last year thinking the exam pattern would be easy like last year, PU board director, R Ramachandran said.

He added that if a student is absent for practical exam for one subject too that goes on absentees list. But those who have missed practical exam can appear for theory exams, Ramachandran clarified. In case if exam papers are linked, the board has come up with an expensive method to make changes in the question paper immediately. CCTV cameras are being installed at the offices of all deputy commissioners from where the examination papers will be dispatched. This entire proceeding will be recorded until the papers reach respective classrooms. As many as 2,152 special squads, 858 taluk squads and 64 district squads will be deputed.

